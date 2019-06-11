STEVE VAI - Multi-Angle Video Of Entire Montreux Jazz Festival 2019 Show In Rio de Janeiro Posted

Guitar legend Steve Vai has checekd in with the following update:

"I had an absolute peak experience performing at Montreux Jazz Festival in Rio on June 6th. After close to 40 years of touring and thousands of gigs, I guess the older I get the easier it is to settle into a good thing when it comes along, and this festival was a stunner. First, to be invited was such a huge honor and to be with my band again performing for such a passionate and supportive audience as the Brazilians made this quite the unforgettable experience.

I’m humbled by the confidence the organizers had in me to invite me to this show, which was the first time this historical festival was put on outside of it’s original location in Switzerland. They worked so hard and surprised me on stage at the end of the show with a birthday cake the size of a large snare drum! And to top it off, my good friend Andreas Kisser from Sepultura joined us for a jam and just tore it up! And it was so nice to get to hang with my dear friend, Father Al Di Meola.

I want to sincerely thank the powerful promotion team that put this show on, Marco and Daniela Mazzola, Andre Barcellos, Maurice Hughs, Hugo Silva, Renato Oliveira and the entire team. Your team is exceptional and once again you raised the bar on the cultural awareness of Brazil. Deep appreciation."

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Racing the World"

"Velorum"

"The Animal"

- Band Intros -

"Tender Surrender"

"Answers" (ft Joe Satriani)

"Whispering a Prayer"

"The Crying Machine"

"The Audience Is Listening"

"Sisters"

"The Murder" (ft Andreas Kisser)

"Liberty"

"For the Love of God"

"Fire Garden Suite IV" - Taurus Bulba