STEVE VAI - Neck Illusions Graphic Fingerboard Designs Available

Guitar legend Steve Vai has designed a series of incredibly cool removable and reusable graphic fingerboard designs/protectors for the guitar with Neck Illusions. They are designed to fit standard electric and acoustic steel string guitars up to 24 frets (6 strings) from 24" to 25.625" scale lengths; nut widths starting from 1.55" (39mm) and wider. All designs are available in matte of gloss. Visit Neck Illusions for more information and to purchase yours.

In the video below, Vai discusses the brand new Carvin Legacy Drive Preamp Pedal and the origins of working with Carvin. The Legacy Drive is a direct collaboration of concept-and-engineering between Steve and Carvin to deliver all the satisfying multi-channel tonal characteristics from the original Legacy I & latest Legacy III in a portable pedal. Add the Legacy flavor to your existing amp or use it as a standalone preamp. For the touring musician, The Legacy Drive also features a special cabinet-voiced output option to make your touring luggage a whole Velorum and-a-half lighter.