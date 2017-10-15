STEVE VAI Performs Guest Solo On New EP From 15 Year-Old SAXON DAVIS; "Back To The Now" Streaming

Guitar legend Steve Vai has checked in with the following update:

"Hey Folks, Steve here. I met Saxon Davis when he was perhaps 4 years old when he attended one of my concerts in Australia with his folks. There was something extraordinary about him and through the years his family and ours have become friends. They live in Australia and Saxon is now 15 years old. He has an exuberant love for music and playing various instruments. He’s always dong something creative and his enthusiasm for music and making music is just so inspiring. It’s refreshing for me to see him discover new things and watch him evolve musically and personally. He recently made an EP called Back To The Now” and I cut a solo on it for him. The solo starts at around 4:00."

Check out the track below:

Mötley Crüe / Sixx:A.M. bassist Nikki Sixx has released a new episode of his My Favorite Riff series, this time featuring guitarist Steve Vai (David Lee Roth, Whitesnake).

"Legendary shredder and melter of faces, Steve Vai, talks about the mentoring he received from Frank Zappa, his favorite Led Zeppelin songs and more on this episode of My Favorite Riff, our video series where some of the world’s greatest guitar and bass players, along with future stars, talk about music, gear, and most importantly, riffs."

Subsequently, Nikki sits down with Steve Vai and they go over just about everything from old memories and Frank Zappa to learning guitar and composing music, in this brand new episode of Deeper: