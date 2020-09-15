STEVE VAI Performs JOE SATRIANI's "Teardrops"; Video

In the new video below, Steve Vai plays Joe Satriani's "Teardrops", off of Joe's new backing tracks release Stripped x Three.

Joe's album is available NOW for pre-order at http://satriani.com/discography/Strip...

The release features full backing tracks from the complete Shapeshifting, Black Swans And Wormhole Wizards and"Is There Love in Space? albums, a special digital compilation booklet with original liner notes and credits and it is all packaged within a replica Joe Satriani Ibanez signature guitar USB stick and custom case. Pre-order here.

Says Vai: "We all love playing to stripped tracks, and now Joe is releasing a gold mine of naked delights. Three of his albums are being released without the melody or solo guitars, and he sent me the gorgeous 'Teardrops' to play a little over. Enjoy!"

Satriani on Stripped x Three: "This collection represents three albums of backing tracks released years apart from each other spanning 16 years: Is There Love In Space? from 2004, Black Swans And Wormhole Wizards from 2010, and 2020's Shapeshifting. Three remarkably different albums recorded and mixed in remarkably different locations. At the heart of it is my love for composing unique and moving music for the electric guitar. Each album project I undertake pushes me to discover new ways to write , play, produce and record. I love the journey as much as the end result. With this compilation of backing tracks you get to peak behind the curtain a bit and experience that journey as I built the songs in the studio. And, of course, you can play along!"