STEVE VAI Performs With American Youth Symphony At Walt Disney Concert Hall - "A Peak Life Musical Experience"

Guitar legend Steve Vai has posted the following message online:

"Here’s some pics from the wonderful show at Walt Disney Concert Hall with American Youth Symphony on Saturday the 11th. These pics were taken by Randy Edwards Photos, LLC.

It was a moving event for me. Performing at Disney Hall was literally on my mental bucket list and poof! There it is! And the sound from the stage was beautifully embracing. Sincere thanks go out to The AYS orchestra and their powerfully effective and generous team behind the scenes.

The American Youth Symphony really shined. They are an exceptional group of talented and vibrantly youthful music lovers. They brought to life the densely complicated piece, 'There’s Still Something Dead in Here' and struck a delicate balance on 'The Murder' and 'Call It Sleep”. It was uplifting to perform 'Call It Sleep' with such a lush bed of resonance swimming underneath me.

Shit… Could I be anymore flowery?

All in all it was a peak life musical experience… just how I like them."

The third incarnation of the Vai Academy ran from January 2nd - 6th at the beautiful Asilomar Center, positioned in the oceanfront village of Carmel, California. Video of guitar legend Steve Vai performing his hit "For The Love Of God" can be viewed below.