STEVE VAI Performs With Finland's Tapiola Sinfonietta; Fan-Filmed Video Posted
August 29, 2018, 43 minutes ago
On August 20th, guitar legend Steve Vai performed music from his catalogue with the Tapiola Sinfonietta at Huvilateltta in Helsinki, Finland. The sold out show was part of a city-wide music festival. Fan-filmed video is available below.
The setlist was as follows:
"Sparks"
"Salamanders in the Sun"
"Helios and Vesta"
"Kill the Guy With the Ball"
"Racing the World"
"Lotus Feet"
"The Crying Machine"
"Liberty"
"For the Love of God"