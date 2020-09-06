STEVE VAI Posts Birthday Tribute To DWEEZIL ZAPPA - "We Have Shared A Close Friendship For Close To 40 Years, And I Could Not Be More Appreciative Of That"

Guitar legend Steve Vai has posted the following birthday message to Dweezil Zappa, the son of music icon and Vai's mentor, Frank Zappa. Dweezil turned 51 on September 5th.

"Happy Birthday to Dweezil Zappa. I remember when Frank asked me to show Dweezil a few things on the guitar when he first picked it up, and within three weeks he was jamming hard! But nothing could have prepared us for what he has turned into as a guitarist and musician. I had the pleasure of touring with ZPZ playing Frank's songs with DZ and his excellent band, and the care and respect he has for Frank’s music is inspiring.



DZ and I have shared a close friendship for close to 40 years, and I could not be more appreciative of that. Happy Birthday DZ!"