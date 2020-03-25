STEVE VAI Posts Live Facebook Q&A Session

Guitar legend Steve Vai held a live Q&A on his official Facebook page on Tuesday, March 24th. Check out the entire session below.

Vai recently invited Reverb to drool over his collection, while providing a guided tour of his personal musical instrument mecca, The Harmony Hut. From a 30-fret Guild to a dual-whammy JEM, it's easy to be mesmerized.

"I seem to resonate more with guitars that have unique functions and totally unique sounds," admits Vai. Learn more in the video below.