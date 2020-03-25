STEVE VAI Posts Live Facebook Q&A Session

March 25, 2020, 11 minutes ago

news steve vai riff notes

STEVE VAI Posts Live Facebook Q&A Session

Guitar legend Steve Vai held a live Q&A on his official Facebook page on Tuesday, March 24th. Check out the entire session below.

Vai recently invited Reverb to drool over his collection, while providing a guided tour of his personal musical instrument mecca, The Harmony Hut. From a 30-fret Guild to a dual-whammy JEM, it's easy to be mesmerized.

"I seem to resonate more with guitars that have unique functions and totally unique sounds," admits Vai. Learn more in the video below.



Featured Audio

MY DYING BRIDE – “Tired Of Tears” (Nuclear Blast)

MY DYING BRIDE – “Tired Of Tears” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Latest Reviews