STEVE VAI Posts Update On Ill-Fated GENERATION AXE PledgeMusic Campaign - "We Feel Robbed As Well"

"Hey Folks, Steve here...

I just wanted to let you all know that in regards to the Gen Axe PledgeMusic campaign, Gen Axe management has been working to acquire and verify records detailing who ordered what, what has been fulfilled to date and what still needs to be fulfilled for the Gen Axe and Jamathon campaigns. Gen Axe is still owed a huge sum of money from PledgeMusic that we assume will never be paid out, so like you and many other artists and their fans who are facing this same problematic situation, we feel robbed as well. All of your money is unfortunately still with Pledge and did not make it to us for the purpose of fulfilling your orders. At this time Gen Axe management is working on some kind of solution or partial solution for the people who have graciously contributed to the ill-fated Pledge campaign.

In regards to those who have supported the Big Mama-Jama Jamathon Pledge campaign, I can promise you that I will be fulfilling the Jamathon orders at my own personal expense as soon as we get all of the accounting done and I finish mixing the albums. I truly appreciate everyone who supported both of these campaigns. Thanks for your patience. Stay tuned for more info on all of this soon. In the meantime, I can't wait for all of you to hear the recently finished Gen Axe Live album! Thank you."

earMUSIC recently announced the upcoming release, Generation Axe: The Guitars That Destroyed The World (Live In China), out on June 28. The track "Sideways", featuring Nuno Bettencourt and Zakk Wylde, can be heard below.

Roaring sounds, cutting-edge solos, colossal power - Generation Axe is THE American rock guitarist supergroup formed by Steve Vai. For this superb project, the exceptional musician assembled the collective epitome of world-class rock guitarists by his side. Part of this group are, besides Vai himself, legendary guitar heroes Yngwie Malmsteen, Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne), Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme) and Tosin Abasi (Animals As Leaders).

After joining forces in 2016, Generation Axe toured North America in April and May 2016, and Asia in April 2017. Following the vast support, in November and December of 2018 they performed an additional 32 city tour of North American tour.

The Generation Axe experience goes way beyond simply gathering five guitar greats on one stage to jam. According to Steve Vai, “The idea was to create a seamless show with one backing band and 5 completely accomplished and astonishing guitarists that take to the stage in various configurations, performing some of their solo music and merging together as cohesive co-creators of lushly orchestrated guitar extravaganzas.”

Generation Axe: The Guitars That Destroyed the World (Live in China) was culled from various performances on their last and very successful tour of Asia and marks a historical moment in music history.

The album will be released as a CD Digipak, Limited coloured 2LP+Download and Digital. Pre-order the album here. The first single, “Frankenstein”, can also be streamed and downloaded here.

Tracklisting:

Generation Axe - "Foreplay"

Tosin Abasi - "Tempting Time"

Tosin Abasi and Nuno Bettencourt - "Physical Education"

Nuno Bettencourt - "A Side Of Mash"

Nuno Bettencourt and Zakk Wylde - "Sideways"

Zakk Wylde - "Whipping Post"

Steve Vai - "Bad Horsie"

Yngwie Malmsteen - "Valhalla" / "Baroque n Roll" / "Overture" / "From A Thousand Cuts" / "Arpeggios From Hell" / "Far Beyond The Sun"

Yngwie Malmsteen and Steve Vai - "Black Star"

Steve Vai / Zakk Wylde / Nuno Bettencourt / Tosin Abasi - "Frankenstein"

Generation Axe - "Highway Star"

"Sideways":

"Frankenstein":