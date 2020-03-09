STEVE VAI Posts Video From Los Angeles KISS Show - "It Was The Most Over-The-Top, Sensational Rock Show I’ve Seen"

Guitar legend Steve Vai posted the following message after seeing KISS perform at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA on March 4th:

"Decided to go out last night and see KISS and David Lee Roth at the Staples Center. I’m sure glad I did. Pia and I were in nostalgic bliss. I first saw KISS when I was perhaps 14 years old at the Calderone Concert Hall on Long Island. When KISS Alive came out in 1975 it was as if the gods of rock and roll theatrical entertainment manifested them from our wanting imaginations. We were all gobsmacked.

It’s interesting to imagine what life would have been like without certain artists being born. Imagine your world without Queen, or Jimi Hendrix, or Led Zeppelin, etc. Those are a few that hit the mark for me, but KISS!!! They owned a particular space in the pantheons of Rock. I know my life would have had a lot less color in it without them. And they delivered spectacularly. It was the most over the top, sensational rock show I’ve seen. After so many years, they still deliver in the most authentic of ways.

And it was great to see Dave Roth and his band. They did a powerful set of all the classics. The band was exceptionally tight and Dave looked and sounded great.

Sometimes these early audience videos of the first few shows of a tour can be unfair, and when those first few came out of Dave’s Vegas shows, I knew it was unfortunate, but I also knew he could sing better than that, and this was obvious to us at last night's show. He delivered like a boss and the audience loved it.

So glad I decided to go out."