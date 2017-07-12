STEVE VAI - Rare 1997 Performance Of "The Missing Link Between Contemporary Music & The Rock N' Roll Guitar Solo" To Air This Weekend

Co De Kloet's Live Radio Show & Podcast will be airing a rare performance from guitar legend Steve Vai recorded in 1997 called "The Missing Link Between Contemporary Music & The Rock N' Roll Guitar Solo". All four hours were recently remastered.

Airdates are July 15th,16th, 22nd and 23rd at 8:00pm CET (2:00pm EST) at this location. The podcast is also available via iTunes.

Vai is featured in an extensive two-part interview with Backstage Secrets. He discussed his gear, upcoming projects, songwriting, and answers fan questions. An excerpt is available below.

Q: What profession do you think you would be in if not music?

Vai: "I don’t know… I’ve never thought of anything else. I’ve never been attracted enough to anything else. I like teaching though. When I was young I thought I would be a high school music teacher and I was very happy about that, because my high school music teacher was powerful and changed my life. I also like architecture, the idea of designing spaces and building them. But nothing compares to playing the guitar!"

Q: Do you ever forget your songs when playing live? If so, how do you solve that? Can you easily pick up where you left off or do you have a brain fart?

Vai: "Oooh yes. I’ve had some serious trainwrecks where I’m looking going 'What the heck is going on here? What am I playing?!' It’s kind of rare, but it does happen where I just completely space out. Sometimes I space out and I don’t even realise it and the band is just looking at me. After the show they’ll be like 'Hey Steve you know you left out the first verse' or something. But it’s rare that I can’t get back on track. The only time it’s a real challenge is if I break a string or something."

