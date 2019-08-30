STEVE VAI Releases Behind-The-Scenes Gear Clip From The Space Between The Notes (Video)

Guitar legend Steve Vai has checked in with the following update:

"In this little clip from The Space Between The Notes, Thomas was captured setting up my guitars before the show. I would say that the crew has the hardest job of anyone else on tour. They are the first ones up in the morning (and I did say morning) to start unloading the trucks & setting up, and they are the last ones to leave. The band is usually well on their way while the crew is still breaking down, and Thomas is a miracle. He sleeps less than anyone else I know and is as dependable as the sun.

You can see the entire 3.5 hour movie on disc 2 of the new Blu-Ray release of Stillness In Motion that will be available September 13. Pre-order here."

Steve Vai has announced the release of Stillness In Motion on September 13 via his personal record label Light Without Heat, distributed by The Orchard.

Originally, a DVD capturing Vai’s performance at Club Nokia in Los Angeles on October 12, 2012 was issued by Sony but it was not available on the Blu-Ray format. This deluxe package will be available on 2-Blu-Ray discs, with two CDs that contain the live music release from the performance.

The pre-order goes live today, here. The Blu-Ray is priced at $39.98, while a limited-edition bundle containing the Blu-Ray, a bottle of “Stillness In Motion” hot sauce, a “Stillness In Motion” t-shirt, and commemorative Stillness guitar pick is priced at $59.98. Following the pre-order, both the t-shirt and hot sauce will be available for individual purchase.

One of the Blu-Ray disks contain the bonus material titled The Space Between The Notes (Tour Mischief). It’s an intimate and at times hysterically edited video diary comprised of more than three and a half hours of footage filmed around the world on-stage, off-stage, and behind-the-scenes during the world tour. This specific concert captured was the 49th show of the aforementioned global excursion that consisted of 253 engagements in over 52 countries.

In reflecting on this period of his life, and his global travels circa Stillness In Motion, Steve Vai offers, “Making records, performing and touring live is what I love to do most in this life. This Blu-Ray performance and tour bonus footage was culled from the Story of Light tour in support of that CD release. The tour was comprehensive and perhaps my favorite tour as of yet. To be with that band and those fans traveling to all those exotic locations represents a period of my life where I feel I was peaking both on a performance level and pure tour exhilaration. The Space Between The Notes has over 3.5 hours of on-and-offstage ‘B-roll’ footage that has every stop along the way represented somehow. The compiling, editing and result of The Space Between The Notes is a career highlight for me. It’s interesting, funny, entertaining and informative. You get to see what touring the world with a rock band is really like in all its visceral and intimate expressions.”

Tracklisting:

Disc 1 - DVD or Blu-Ray

Intro/"Racing The World"

"Velorum"

Band Intros

"Building The Church"

"Tender Surrender"

"Gravity Storm"

"The Trillium’s Launch"

"Weeping China Doll"

"John The Revelator"

"The Moon And I"

"The Animal"

"Whispering A Prayer"

"The Audience Is Listening"

"Where Are We"

"Rescue Me Or Bury Me"

"Sisters"

"Treasure Island"

"Beastly Rap"

"Salamanders In The Sun"

"Pusa Road"

"Earthquake Sky", Drum Solo

"I’m Tired"

"The Ultra Zone"

"Frank"

"Build Me A Song L.A."

"For The Love Of God"

"Taurus Bulba"

Disc 2 - DVD or Blu-Ray - Story of Light Tour: The Space Between The Notes (Tour Mischief)

1. Leg 1 (Rehearsals/USA)

2. Leg 2 (Europe/Eastern Europe)

3. Leg 3 (Vegas/Netherlands/Russia/Ukraine/Europe)

4. Leg 4 (Australia/NZ/Indonesia/China/S. Korea/Japan/Taiwan/Thailand)

5. Leg 5 (Europe... again)

6. Leg 6 (USA... again)

7. Leg 7 (Mexico/South America/China)

8. Leg 8 (Vegas/Singapore/Malaysia/Israel/Europe/Russia/Ukraine)

9. Leg 9 (USA/St. Barths/Japan/France/Poland)

Audio CDs:

Disc 1

Intro/"Racing The World"

"Velorum"

Band Intros

"Building The Church"

"Tender Surrender

"Gravity Storm"

"Weeping China Doll"

"John The Revelator"

"The Moon And I"

"The Animal"

"Whispering A Prayer"

Disc 2

"The Audience Is Listening"

"Rescue Me Or Bury Me"

"Sisters"

"Treasure Island"

"Salamanders In The Sun"

"Pusa Road"

"Frank"

"The Ultra Zone" (CD Version)

"Build Me A Song L.A."

"For The Love Of God"

"Taurus Bulba"