STEVE VAI Reveals Plans For 2019 - "I've Been Having A Visualization In My Minds Eye Of An Evolution For Myself On The Guitar"

Guitar legend Steve Vai has issued the following holiday greetings:

"Hey Folks, Steve here.

"Wishing you the most amazing and peaceful holiday season and beyond. Regardless of what holiday you celebrate, or if it's religious or not, or even no holiday at all, ...peace is peace, and we are all worthy of it equally. But it's a frame of mind that can only be experienced by you, and it's for the asking when the heart is sincere in wanting it. This holiday season, imagine what it would feel like to have no cares, no worries, no fears, only inner stillness and peace. Of course you'll take care of challenges when they come up, but those challenges are not worthy of your peace of mind. And a peaceful mind has access to high quality solutions to any challenge. And then imagine what it would be like to take that into your daily life and share it with the people in your world.

"2018 was such a stellar year of creativity for me, from Vai Academy, European Master Class tour, Gen Axe tour, Helsinki and Alabama orchestra concerts, The Big MamaJama Jamathon and the 'Dark Matter' video. So many things accomplished with appreciation and gratitude.

"With the exception of the release of Piano Reductions Vol II, Vai Academy 5.0, perhaps another Gen Axe tour someplace, Starmus and some serious family time, 2019 may be a little quiet for me as I go into the studio to meditate with the guitar. For the past year and a half, I've been having a visualization in my minds eye of an evolution for myself on the guitar. It's hard to explain but I'm seeing a more powerfully focussed way of playing and the addition of a sort of new technique. I can't do it yet. Right now it's only in my mind as a picture, that's a great place to start. I will spend 2019 making it real. And I can't wait to share it with all of you.

"Cheers!!!

"PS: Enjoy this version of 'Christmas Time Is Here' I did some years ago. It’s a sweet track to break out during the holidays, because Charlie Brown rules!"