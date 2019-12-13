STEVE VAI Reveals Plans To Update Secret Jewel Box Collection - "I Guess This Is A Project That Is Happening Over Time"

Guitar legend Steve Vai has posted the following update:

"Eighteen years ago today (December 11th), The “Secret Jewel Box” with “The Elusive Light and Sound Vol. 1" in it was released! “ELS” contained many of my contributions to film music. From the duel scene in Crossroads to tracks recorded for Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, Encino Man, Dudes and more!

This Secret Jewel box was built to hold 10 CDs:

1 - The Elusive Light and Sound

2 - Alcatrazz “Disturbing the Peace”

3 - FZ Original Recordings SV Archives Vol 2

4 - Archives Vol 3 (Mystery Tracks)

5 - Archives Vol 4 (Various Artists)

6 - Piano Reductions Vol 1

7 - Modern Primitive

The last three are still up for grabs regarding what they will be. I was originally planning to release Panic Jungle, which is a double live Alcatrazz Record. And the last disk entitled Hot Chunks is still a wild work in progress. I made a totally '80s biker type record in the '80s with a friend. I never released it and am considering making that one of the additions to the box.

I guess this is a project that is happening over time. I promise to live long enough to finish it… well, I’ll try at least.

Here is a link to vai.com info about the Secret Jewel Box."