STEVE VAI Shares Birthday Video From His Fans

Guitar legend Steve Vai has checked in with the following:

"Thank you Lía Bettencourt for getting this video to my team. You are a fantastic supporter as are all who participated in this little birthday vid for me. I’m deeply touched by these sentiments. As a teenager I would have never thought that at 59 years old, I would lead such a charmed life. My deepest appreciation."

Vai recently posted the following praise for a fellow axe-slinger:

"I came across this quite surprising version of a song that Devin Townsend and I wrote for Sex & Religion called 'Pig'. Perhaps my favorite song on the record and one of the most eccentric I’ve ever written, and I never thought anyone would take the time to attempt to learn the guitar part... boy, was I surprised. Jen, the guitarist for Evanescence, graced the battlefield within this piece and arose triumphantly. Wow! Thanks Jen..."