STEVE VAI Shares Photos, Artwork From His Berklee College Of Music Band MORNING THUNDER - "We Played With Some Unbridled Youthful Chops And Insanity"

July 28, 2020, an hour ago

Guitar legend Steve Vai has checked in with the following:

"While I was attending Berklee College of Music in 1978-79, I was in various bands with some outrageously talented young musicians. The first band I formed with my friend Dave Rosenthal was called Morning Thunder. Great name for a group, eh?
 
We used to write intense and complex fusion type music with a twist. The band was very bonded and we played with some unbridled youthful chops and insanity. The band was:

Steve Vai - Guitar
Randy Coven - Bass
Dave Rosenthal - Keyboards
Eddie Rogers - Drums

Unfortunately, there are not any good recordings that the band did, but we sure did have a great time playing out in the Boston and sometimes New York areas. 

The song on the set list 'Printed Spirit' turned into 'Lights Are On' off of Modern Primitive."



