STEVE VAI - Stillness In Motion Blu-Ray Bundle Pre-Order Features Signature Hot Sauce

"I’ve noticed that some people are surprised I decided to choose something as abstract as hot sauce to include with this purchase… well, consider that the same guy that came up with this idea is a beekeeper.

Perhaps beekeeping and collecting hot sauce are my only simple hobbies. I have a pretty huge hot sauce collection that I started collecting perhaps 20 years ago. I always loved the creative packaging of hot sauce, and there is a huge underground community of people that are hot sauce collectors and enthusiasts. One day I’ll post my collection with all the crazy labels and hot meter readings.

We are planning on re-releasing most of my catalog on CD and Vinyl in various remastered and updated packaged ways, and one of the collectable elements we will be offering for each release is a specific bottle of hot sauce. And I can tell you, when the Fire Garden one comes out, stand back!!! That will be some powerful FIRE on the tongue. Some people enjoy tongue fire.

Hey, I gotta have some kind of hobby. Why not bees and hot sauce? In the past I’ve collected such odd things as different world currencies, and hotel room keys. Don’t even ask! But I had a currency collection that I started in the 80’s touring with Zappa way before the Euro when every country had its own currency. There were only a few currencies I didn’t have. And for some nonsensical reason, around that same time I decided to collect hotel room keys from all the hotels I stayed at while on tour with Frank, up through Roth. That’s close to a thousand keys… Why!?!?!

I ended up giving these collections away years ago.

Eh… could be worse. I could have been a collector of bad ideas, Pheww!"

Vai has announced the release of Stillness In Motion on September 13 via his personal record label Light Without Heat, distributed by The Orchard.

Originally, a DVD capturing Vai’s performance at Club Nokia in Los Angeles on October 12, 2012 was issued by Sony but it was not available on the Blu-Ray format. This deluxe package will be available on 2-Blu-Ray discs, with two CDs that contain the live music release from the performance.

The pre-order goes live today, here. The Blu-Ray is priced at $39.98, while a limited-edition bundle containing the Blu-Ray, a bottle of “Stillness In Motion” hot sauce, a “Stillness In Motion” t-shirt, and commemorative Stillness guitar pick is priced at $59.98. Following the pre-order, both the t-shirt and hot sauce will be available for individual purchase.

One of the Blu-Ray disks contain the bonus material titled The Space Between The Notes (Tour Mischief). It’s an intimate and at times hysterically edited video diary comprised of more than three and a half hours of footage filmed around the world on-stage, off-stage, and behind-the-scenes during the world tour. This specific concert captured was the 49th show of the aforementioned global excursion that consisted of 253 engagements in over 52 countries.

In reflecting on this period of his life, and his global travels circa Stillness In Motion, Steve Vai offers, “Making records, performing and touring live is what I love to do most in this life. This Blu-Ray performance and tour bonus footage was culled from the Story of Light tour in support of that CD release. The tour was comprehensive and perhaps my favorite tour as of yet. To be with that band and those fans traveling to all those exotic locations represents a period of my life where I feel I was peaking both on a performance level and pure tour exhilaration. The Space Between The Notes has over 3.5 hours of on-and-offstage ‘B-roll’ footage that has every stop along the way represented somehow. The compiling, editing and result of The Space Between The Notes is a career highlight for me. It’s interesting, funny, entertaining and informative. You get to see what touring the world with a rock band is really like in all its visceral and intimate expressions.”

Tracklisting:

Disc 1 - DVD or Blu-Ray

Intro/"Racing The World"

"Velorum"

Band Intros

"Building The Church"

"Tender Surrender"

"Gravity Storm"

"The Trillium’s Launch"

"Weeping China Doll"

"John The Revelator"

"The Moon And I"

"The Animal"

"Whispering A Prayer"

"The Audience Is Listening"

"Where Are We"

"Rescue Me Or Bury Me"

"Sisters"

"Treasure Island"

"Beastly Rap"

"Salamanders In The Sun"

"Pusa Road"

"Earthquake Sky", Drum Solo

"I’m Tired"

"The Ultra Zone"

"Frank"

"Build Me A Song L.A."

"For The Love Of God"

"Taurus Bulba"

Disc 2 - DVD or Blu-Ray - Story of Light Tour: The Space Between The Notes (Tour Mischief)

1. Leg 1 (Rehearsals/USA)

2. Leg 2 (Europe/Eastern Europe)

3. Leg 3 (Vegas/Netherlands/Russia/Ukraine/Europe)

4. Leg 4 (Australia/NZ/Indonesia/China/S. Korea/Japan/Taiwan/Thailand)

5. Leg 5 (Europe... again)

6. Leg 6 (USA... again)

7. Leg 7 (Mexico/South America/China)

8. Leg 8 (Vegas/Singapore/Malaysia/Israel/Europe/Russia/Ukraine)

9. Leg 9 (USA/St. Barths/Japan/France/Poland)

