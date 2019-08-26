STEVE VAI Taking Part In Live Tone-Talk Online Chat Today

Guitar legend Steve Vai has issued the following announcement:

"Tune into Tone-Talk.com today (Monday, August 26th) at 6pm PST / 9pm EST for a live chat with yours truly! I will be speaking with Marc and Dave Friedman about my new SynergyAmps signature module and much more!"

Vai recently posted the following update:

"On September 13th, I'm proud to be releasing Stillness In Motion on Blu-Ray for the first time! It originally came out on DVD because Sony decided not to release a Blu-Ray, but I always felt it should be released on Blu-Ray so I got the rights back and am now releasing this concert and amazing bonus footage on Blu-Ray.

The package consists of 2 Blu-Ray discs, one is the full concert performance from Club Nokia and the other is The Space Between The Notes, which is one my favorite projects that I've ever completed. The Space Between The Notes has over 3.5 hours of off-stage video footage and photo montages. If you are interested in behind-the-scenes type footage, this is the mother load!

This package will also include 2 audio CDs with all of the audio from the Club Nokia show.

At this time, I’m working on composing new and tweaking existing symphony scores that will all be recorded in the studio in June 2020 with various orchestras in Europe. I’m enjoying doing this a lot… like a lot a lot. And I’m happy to announce that the entire concept for my next studio record was downloaded to me from the abyss as a mental image about 2 weeks ago, so after I finish the orchestra music, I will be starting on that. Thanks so much for following all this."