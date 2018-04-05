STEVE VAI Talks Wanting To Become A Guitarist - "I Was 12 Years-Old And My Sister Came Home With LED ZEPPELIN II; That Was It..."; 60 Minute Video Interview Available
Guitar legend Steve Vai sat down with Andertons Music Co. to discuss his Alien Guitar Secrets Master Class tour of Europe and much more in the comprehensive, full hour interview below.
Check out Guitar World's presententation The Steve Vai Guitar Method. Vai focuses on topics that will get beginners up and running with guitar.