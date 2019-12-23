STEVE VAI Tells The Story Behind Signature Song "For The Love Of God"

In this video from Professor Of Rock, Steve Vai tells the incredible story behind his signature song, “For The Love Of God”, released in 1990.

Steve Vai,will be Inducted into the 2020 Metal Hall Of Fame by legendary guitarist, Joe Satriani. The non-profit charity Gala takes place on Wednesday, January 15, at the Marriott Delta Garden Grove in Anaheim, CA.

Proceeds go to bringing free therapy services to special needs children at specific health facilities and community centers throughout the United States.

The 2020 Metal Hall Of Fame Gala will be filmed live for Amazon Prime Movies, and will be aired in early 2020 to over 100 Million subscribers. Hard rock and metal fans are invited to take part in the filming.

Other Inductees include Prong, Geoff Tate, Don Dokken, Stephen Pearcy, Joe Satriani, Graham Bonnet, Chris Poland, long time Ronnie James Dio promoter Stone City Attractions and Metal Church. Various bands, Inductees and an All Star line up will be performing as well.

The Gala will be hosted by television and radio personality Eddie Trunk, and co-hosted by Ultimate Jam Night /Almost Fama Show co-host Jes Fama.

Tickets: $45.00 at the Door / $35.00 in Advance. Pre-order here.