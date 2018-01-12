STEVE VAI - The Steve Vai Guitar Method Episode 3: String Bends; Video
January 12, 2018, 10 hours ago
Running every Friday until February 9th, Guitar World presents The Steve Vai Guitar Method. Each week Steve will focus on a topic that will get beginners up and running with guitar.
In Episode 3, Steve discusses string bends. Watch below:
Steve discusses technique in Episode 2:
In the first episode, the virtuoso guitarist himself discusses why people pick up a guitar for the first time, and other thoughts on getting started with the instrument.
Vai has added European Alien Guitar Secrets masterclass dates to his schedule for March. His schedule is as follows:
March
10 - Larvik, Norway - Larvik Gitar Festival (SOLD OUT)
12 - Espoo, Finland - Sellosali
13 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - De Boerderij (support by Yasi Hofer)
14 - Guildford, UK - The Mandolay Hotel
15 - Madrid, Spain - Copernico
17 - Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
19 - Valletta, Malta - MCC
20 - Athens, Greece - Athena Live
21 - Isola del Liri, Italy - Cinema Teatro Mangoni
Visit AlienGuitarSecrets.com to reserve your space today.