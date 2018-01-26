STEVE VAI - The Steve Vai Guitar Method Episode 5: Legato; Video

Running every Friday until February 9th, Guitar World presents The Steve Vai Guitar Method. Each week Steve will focus on a topic that will get beginners up and running with guitar.

In today's episode, Steve discusses the importance of legato:

In Episode 4, Steve focuses on vibrato:

Steve discusses string bends in Episode 3:

In Episode 2, Steve discusses technique:

In the first episode, the virtuoso guitarist himself discusses why people pick up a guitar for the first time, and other thoughts on getting started with the instrument:

Vai has added European Alien Guitar Secrets masterclass dates to his schedule for March. His schedule is as follows:

March

10 - Larvik, Norway - Larvik Gitar Festival (SOLD OUT)

12 - Espoo, Finland - Sellosali

13 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - De Boerderij (support by Yasi Hofer)

14 - Guildford, UK - The Mandolay Hotel

15 - Madrid, Spain - Copernico

17 - Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

19 - Valletta, Malta - MCC

20 - Athens, Greece - Athena Live

21 - Isola del Liri, Italy - Cinema Teatro Mangoni

Visit AlienGuitarSecrets.com to reserve your space today.