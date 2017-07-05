STEVE VAI - "This Is the Most Innovative Guitar Solo I Ever Recorded..."

Guitar legend Steve Vai recently spoke with Ultimate Guitar and revealed what he believes is the most innovative guuitar solo of his career.

Vai: "If you listen to 'And We Are One' - as far as my sphere of creativity, it's the most innovative guitar solo I've ever done. When I sat down to do that I said, 'First of all, you're not gonna do anything you've done before and you're not gonna do anything you've ever heard.' I took it piece by piece by piece. Now of course to an outsider, it might sound like a weird guitar solo but that's OK because to me I hit the mark for myself in a big way. There's some really innovative, cool techniques I'd never done before. There's that whole second movement of that solo where it just sounds like waves of notes that ebb and flow and resolve and then take off again. That was a tremendous amount of whammy bar futzing around. Then the solo in 'Never Forever,' I could have never done that back again. That's as advanced and innovative as I can get. It was the same thing so I told myself, 'You've gotta do something you've never done and you've never heard.'"

Starmus Festival IV: Life And The Universe ran from June 18th – 23rd in Trondheim, Norway. Steve Vai was invited to head up the music component and appeared with his band and special guests Nuno Bettencourt, Grace Potter and Devin Townsend.. Fan-filmed of Vai and his guests performing the Extreme classic "Get The Funk Out" is available below.