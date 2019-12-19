STEVE VAI To Be Inducted By JOE SATRIANI Into 2020 Metal Hall Of Fame

Iconic guitarist, Steve Vai,will be Inducted into the 2020 Metal Hall Of Fame by legendary guitarist, Joe Satriani. The non-profit charity Gala takes place on Wednesday, January 15, at the Marriott Delta Garden Grove in Anaheim, CA. Proceeds go to bringing free therapy services to special needs children at specific health facilities and community centers throughout the United States.

The 2020 Metal Hall Of Fame Gala will be filmed live for Amazon Prime Movies, and will be aired in early 2020 to over 100 Million subscribers. Hard rock and Metal fans are invited to take part in the filming.

Geoff Tate, Don Dokken, Stephen Pearcy, Joe Satriani. Graham Bonnet, Chris Poland, long time Ronnie James Dio promoter Stone City Attractions (To be Inducted by Wendy Dio), and Metal Church, will be Joining Steve Vai in person as additional 2020 Metal Hall Of Fame Inductees. Various bands and Inductees will be performing as well. Additional Inductions and performances by hard rock and heavy metal Legends, an All-Star Jam, and other surprises will be announced over the next few weeks.

The Gala will be hosted by television and radio personality Eddie Trunk, and co-hosted by Whiskey A GoGo Ultimate Jam Night / Almost Fama Show Host, Jes Fama.

As a virtuoso guitarist, composer and producer Vai has sold over 15 Million Albums, and won three Grammy Awards. Vai has toured the world with Frank Zappa, Alcatrazz, David Lee Roth, Whitesnake, and the G3 Tour. He appeared in the acclaimed movie Crossroads, and also established the Make A Noise Foundation. Vai owns the Favored Nations Entertainment record label, and has created music for blockbuster films, bestselling video games, national sports franchises, and corporate brand initiatives.

Pat Gesualdo, Metal Hall Of Fame President/CEO, says, “The 2020 Metal Hall Of Fame Gala is going to be amazing!! As always, there will be numerous Hard Rock and Heavy Metal Idols, and many exciting performances!!"

Tickets:

$45.00 at the Door / $35.00 in Advance

Pre-order here.