STEVE VAI To Perform At Malibu Guitar Festival 2017 In Los Angeles

April 5, 2017, 37 minutes ago

news steve vai riff notes

STEVE VAI To Perform At Malibu Guitar Festival 2017 In Los Angeles

Guitar legend Steve Vai will be performing at the Malibu Guitar Festival 2017 on May 19th in Los Angeles, CA. The festival celebrates the guitar and features a line-up of performers including Mick Fleetwood, Tommy Emmanuel, Lari Basilio, Hunter Hayes, Laurence Juber, Zepparella G. Love, Nik West and many talented artists. Visit MalibuGuitarFestival.com for details and to purchase tickets.

Vai has confirmed shows in Mexico and South America for his Passion And Warfare 25th Anniversary World Tour. Dates are as follows; go to this location for ticket information.

May
25 - San Juan, Puerto Rico - Centro de Bellas Artes Lusi A. Ferre   
27 - Mexico City, Mexico - Pabellon Cuervo    
30 - Lima, Peru - Maria Angola    

June
1 - Brasilia, Brazil - Clube do Congresso    
2 - Belo Horizonte, Brazil - Music Hall    
3 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Imperator Centro Cultural João Nogueira    
4 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Tom Brazil   
6 - Porto Algere, Brazil  - Auditório Araujo Viana    
7 - Curitiba, Brazil - Opera de Arame    
9 - Santiago, Chile - Teatro Cariola    
11 - Córdoba, Argentina - Plaza de la Musica   
13 - Rosario, Argentina  - Teatro El Circulo    
15 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Estadio Luna Park

Featured Audio

SINNER - "Tequila Suicide" (AFM)

SINNER - "Tequila Suicide" (AFM)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Reveals “Past Tense” Video

RICH DAVIS Reveals “Past Tense” Video

Latest Reviews