STEVE VAI - Under It All: Hard Questions - Episode 6: Evolution (Video)

"I believe this may be perhaps the first time I have ever performed a piece of music on solo acoustic guitar and vocals with nothing supporting me, and made it public. I love playing and singing this song. When I was young (early 20s) I used to have these very vivid dreams of racing through the cosmos with it’s massive bodies of planets, suns, black holes, etc., all in an intensely vivid and exaggerated clarity. Hard to explain, but perhaps you’ve had them too? And whenever I would see the moon, it seemed to loom majestically in my awareness. Our moon has been a source of romance for many a poet, painter and song writer. When caught in the right light, it seems to have a charismatic mystique that lures us in. That’s what I focused on when singing this track. Enjoy."

"The Moon And I" appears on Vai's 2012 album, The Story Of Light