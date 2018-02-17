STEVE VAI - Vai Academy 4.0 Daily Recap: Part 1 (Video)
February 17, 2018, 6 hours ago
Vai Academy 4 featured master classes, jam sessions and open discussion with Steve Vai, Official Yngwie Malmsteen, St. Vincent and Steve Morse to provide a truly a unique experience. Check out the first of four daily recaps of 200+ musicians enjoying the four day intensive camp in Palm Springs, CA.
Vai has added European Alien Guitar Secrets masterclass dates to his schedule for March. His schedule is as follows:
March
10 - Larvik, Norway - Larvik Gitar Festival (SOLD OUT)
12 - Espoo, Finland - Sellosali
13 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - De Boerderij (support by Yasi Hofer)
14 - Guildford, UK - The Mandolay Hotel
15 - Madrid, Spain - Copernico
17 - Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
19 - Valletta, Malta - MCC
20 - Athens, Greece - Athena Live
21 - Isola del Liri, Italy - Cinema Teatro Mangoni
Visit AlienGuitarSecrets.com to reserve your space today.
Video by Randy Edwards