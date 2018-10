STEVE VAI Weighs In On JASON BECKER's New Album - "In The Face Of Incomprehensible Limitations He Has Managed To Manifest This Beautiful Music"

Legendary composer/guitarist, Jason Becker, will release his new album, Triumphant Hearts on December 7th via Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group. Guitar virtuoso Steve Vai has posted the following statement on the record:

"It's an honor for me to have had the opportunity to contribute to this record. Jason is an incredible phenomenon. His inner musical ear is inspired, and in the face of incomprehensible limitations he has managed to manifest this beautiful music with a patience and joyfulness that is humbling to us all, with overtones of stunned disbelief. His accomplishments will be of historical inspirational value and the light that shines from his face is a testament to his connection with inner peace. Oh, and... he's a really fun guy, too!"

Jason Becker's story is one of brilliance, talent, determination, adversity, and, ultimately, triumph. A child prodigy on guitar, Jason rose to prominence as a teenager when he was one half of the legendary rock guitar duo Cacophony (with his great friend Marty Friedman).

After wowing audiences all over the world with his amazing guitar chops and deep compositions, Jason got a gig with David Lee Roth, following in the huge footsteps of Eddie Van Halen and Steve Vai. He wrote and recorded the DLR album A Little Ain't Enough and was poised to take over the rock guitar world when a nagging pain in his leg was diagnosed as ALS, or Lou Gehrig's Disease, a debilitating and fatal condition with a life expectancy of maybe five years. Maybe. That was 29 years ago.

Today Jason's busier and more prolific than ever, as evidenced by Triumphant Hearts. Many of the guitar parts are performed by a who's-who of 6-string gods including Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, Neal Schon, Steve Morse, Paul Gilbert, Joe Bonamassa, and many others. And, in what will absolutely delight his fans, Jason's amazing guitar playing - recorded in the '80s and '90s - graces several tunes.

Triumphant Hearts will be released worldwide on CD, double vinyl and digitally. The double vinyl includes a code for a complimentary MP3 download of the album.

Pre-order the new album here, and find a video for the song "Valley Of Fire" below.

Tracklisting:

"Triumphant Heart" (feat. Marty Friedman, Glauco Bertagnin, Hiyori Okuda)

"Hold On To Love" (feat. Codany Holiday)

"Fantasy Weaver" (feat. Jake Shimabukuro)

"Once Upon A Melody"

"We Are One" (feat. Steve Knight)

"Magic Woman" (feat. Uli Jon Roth & Chris Broderick)

"Blowin' In The Wind" (feat. Gary Rosenberg)

"River Of Longing" (feat. Joe Satriani, Aleks Sever, Guthrie Govan, Steve Morse)

"Valley Of Fire" (feat. Michael Lee Firkins, Steve Vai, Joe Bonamassa, Paul Gilbert, Neal Schon, Mattias IA Eklundh, Marty Friedman, Greg Howe, Jeff Loomis, Richie Kotzen, Gus G., Steve Hunter, Ben Woods)

"River Of Longing" (feat. Trevor Rabin)

"Taking Me Back"

"Tell Me No Lies"

"Hold On To Love" (feat. Codany Holiday) [Chuck Zwicky Remix]

"You Do It"

"Valley Of Fire" video: