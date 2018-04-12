STEVE VAI Welcomes AC/DC Album With AXL ROSE; AC/DC Are "Perfect"

Guitar legend Steve Vai was recently interviewed on The Blairing Out With Eric Blair show. During their chat, which can be seen below, Vai was asked for his opinion on the possibility of Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose recording with AC/DC.

Vai replied, "I think that'd be fantastic. Don't you? I mean, AC/DC can't make any mistakes; they're perfect. And Axl is one of the quintessential frontmen, he's also an incredible singer; he is... there's so much connectedness in the way he sings."