STEVE VAI, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, ZAKK WYLDE, NUNO BETTENCOURT And TOSIN ABASI Bringing Generation Axe Tour To Japan In April; Dates Confirmed

Generation Axe - A Night Of Guitars featuring Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, Zakk Wylde, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi is coming to Japan in April. Dates are as follows:

April

3 - Nagoya, Japan - Zepp Nagoya

4 - Osaka, Japan - Zepp Osaka

6 - Tokyo, Japan - Zepp Tokyo

7 - Tokyo, Japan - Zepp Tokyo

On April 13th, 2016 the Generation Axe tour featuring Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, Zakk Wylde, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi landed in Denver, CO. Fan-filmed video of the quintet performing Boston's "Foreplay", the instrumental lead-up to "Long Time", at the Paramount Theater show can be viewed below.