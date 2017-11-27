STEVE "ZETRO" SOUZA Guests On The Jasta Show - "Regardless Of Who Ended Up On Top In The End, EXODUS Did It First"

Exodus frontman Steve "Zetro" Souza recently guested on The Jasta Show. Host and Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta hasposted the following:

"We do a ton of catching up, swap some old tour stories, talk riff writing, how he watched the industry change, being 53 and still writing heavy music, and more."

In the clip below, courtesy of Capital Chaos TV, Exodus perform their classics "Deranged", "Fabulous Disaster", "A Lesson In Violence", "Blacklist", "War Is My Shepherd" and "Bonded By Blood" at Ace Of Spades in Sacramento, CA.

The show took place on October 3rd with Obituary and Dust Bolt supporting