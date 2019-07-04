STEVEN ADLER Addresses Media Confusion - "I"m Alive And Well," Says Former GUNS N' ROSES Drummer (Video)

On June 27th, original Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after stabbing himself at his home. A representative for Adler later said the stabbing was not a suicide attempt, and simply an accident. It was a "very minor, superficial wound."

In a new video (see below), Adler issues the following update: "I'm really sorry about all this media confusion that's been going on. I'm alive and well. I'm looking forward to seeing everybody on July 12 at the Golden Nugget in Vegas and July 13 at this motorcycle rally in Oregon, which is gonna be bad to the bone. And I love everybody, and I can't wait to see and hug everybody. Thank you so much for your love and support."

