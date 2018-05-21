STEVEN ADLER - "After The Ninth Month Of Not Drinking, My Whole Life Did A 180; I Couldn't Be Happier (Video)
May 21, 2018, 40 minutes ago
Former Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler is featured in a new interview with Lucas H. Gordon. Adler reveals that he's been sober for over four years and hasn't touched drugs since 2008, he comments on what fame means to him, and outlines his daily regimen to stay healthy and happy.
Steven Adler is about to embark upon an Australian tour, confirmed dates can be found in the official poster: