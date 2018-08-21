STEVEN ADLER Introduces New ADLER'S APPETITE Singer ARIEL KAMIN, Vocalist For GUNS N' ROSES Tribute Band SON OF A GUN

Original Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler has announced Ariel Kamin as the new singer for his band Adler's Appetite. Kamin is the vocalist of Argentinian GN'R tribute band Son Of A Gun. Constantine Maroulis (American Idol, Rock Of Ages) was the last singer behind the microphone for Adler's Appetite's dates earlier this year. Catch Adler's Appetite next on Thursday, August 23rd, at The Canyon at The Rose in Pasadena, California.

Upcoming dates are listed here.