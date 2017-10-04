STEVEN ADLER Pays Tribute To Late King Of The Sunset Strip MARIO MAGLIERI At Ultimate Jam Night; “Welcome To The Jungle” Performance Video Streaming

Last night (October 3rd) at Ultimate Jam Night at the world famous Whisky A GoGo, Steven Adler paid tribute to the late King of The Sunset Strip, Mario Maglieri. He was joined briefly by Eddie Trunk before playing a four song Guns N Roses set, starting with “Welcome To The Jungle”.

Adler was joined by Budderside, former Adler’s Appetite singer Patrick Stone, guitarist Jacob Bunton, Colin Reid, and L.A. Guns bassist Johnny Martin. Check out the video below by Jessica Chase.

Ultimate Jam Night is a long-running free weekly show currently in residence at L.A.’s famed Whisky A Go Go. Founded in 2015 by Quiet Riot’s Chuck Wright, the show features a rotating cast of the world’s finest musicians assembled in an entirely unrehearsed setting. Integrating live music, performance art, comedy bits, walk-around characters, and community and charitable giving. It has established a loyal following among music fans from all walks of life.

More information can be found by visiting ultimatejamnight.com.