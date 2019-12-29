STEVEN ADLER Performs GUNS N' ROSES Classics At Hollywood Show; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

On December 28th, former Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler performed at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, CA. His live band included Ariel Kamin (vocals / Son Of A Gun), bassist Tanya O Callaghan, and guitarists Alistair James and Michael Thomas. Fan-filmed from the set is available below.

On June 27th, Adler was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after stabbing himself at his home. A representative for Adler later said the stabbing was not a suicide attempt, and simply an accident. It was a "very minor, superficial wound."

In a new video (see below), Adler issues the following update: "I'm really sorry about all this media confusion that's been going on. I'm alive and well. I'm looking forward to seeing everybody on July 12 at the Golden Nugget in Vegas and July 13 at this motorcycle rally in Oregon, which is gonna be bad to the bone. And I love everybody, and I can't wait to see and hug everybody. Thank you so much for your love and support."