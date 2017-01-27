STEVEN ADLER Reveals His Best GUNS N' ROSES Moment - "The Whole Five Years That We Were Together"

Former Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler recently took part in a Reddit AMA session and commented on his personal high point during his career with the band:

Adler: "The whole five years that we were together. Every moment. It was magic. It was really magic. We couldn't do wrong and it was excitement 25 hours, 8 days a week. So, just being a part of those guys was great. It was like I was part of the cool kids in school."

Check out the complete AMA session here.

Deanna Adler, Steven's mother, releases a new book, Sweet Child Of Mine: How I Lost My Son To Guns N' Roses, today (January 27th). She recently spoke with the New York Post about her son and the book; an excerpt from the interview is available below:

The California addiction specialist called in to help Prince in his last days prescribed thousands of dollars a month in pills to former Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler when he was trying to kick heroin, Adler’s mother charges.

In her new book, Sweet Child of Mine, Deanna Adler writes about being jolted by the news of Prince’s April 2016 death and his link to Dr. Howard Kornfeld.

“I am so blessed that my son is still alive,” despite the doctor “overprescribing” meds to him, Adler told The Post in an interview last week. Her memoir is out Friday.

Steven Adler, now 52, once described as “the most self-destructive rock star ever,” turned to Kornfeld after he was busted for driving under the influence in 1995. After several weeks in the hospital to detox, Steven was released to continue treatment on his own at a nearby rental. His mother writes she was shocked when she received the first pharmacy bill for more than $2,000.

“What kind of scam was this?” she writes. “What the hell was going on?”

The book includes a list of 63 prescriptions her son was prescribed in one month, including Prozac, Valium amd Antabuse — used to treat alcoholism — and lithium, for bipolar disorder.

Read more at the New York Post here.

A synopsis of Sweet Child Of Mine: How I Lost My Son To Guns N' Roses courtesy of Amazon and an excerpt are available below.

Guns N' Roses was quickly heralded as the greatest rock n roll band on the planet. During the late 80's and 90's the hedonistic rock gods Axl, Slash, Izzy, Steven and Duff scored sold out stadium concerts on the way to multi-platinum success. Appetite for Destruction still stands as the biggest selling debut album in rock history. During it all, original drummer Steven Adler stole hearts and headlines with his insane antics. But Steven was soon crippled by a tragic heroin addiction that led to him to being kicked out of the band he helped found.

At the center of this maelstrom stood Steven's mother, Deanna Adler, the GNR-proclaimed "first fan" of the group. Deanna was there at the beginning in 1983, when school chums Steven and Slash were building their street cred on the Sunset Strip. Deanna witnessed it all but has never told her incredible story, until now.

In honest, direct prose, Deanna gives an unflinching account of her son Steven's drug fueled ascent to becoming the co-founder of Guns N' Roses, and his subsequent fall to drugs and alcohol. In one of the most brutally raw, revealing books written on substance abuse, Deanna delivers a powerful, inspirational message of hope to anyone dealing with opioid addition.

An excerpt from Sweet Child Of Mine is available below:

My darkest fears exploded when I found Steven in the center of the bathroom floor, naked, his body bent at an impossible angle. He was soaked in a pool of blood and mucus. His face was smashed beyond recognition, his mouth and chin looked completely caved in.

I reached for my son and almost slipped on some pebbles strewn across the tile. Then I realized they were Steven's teeth. I dropped to my knees, crying hysterically.

I heard a groan, then... "ma."