STEVEN ADLER's ALL-STAR BAND, DIO DISCIPLES Perform At 4th Annual Ride For Ronnie Event; Video

Steven Adler's All Stars and Dio Disciples were among the performers yesterday (Sunday, May 6th) at the 4th Annual Ride For Ronnie event in Encino, California.

All star performances by Ira Black (I Am Morbid, Lizzy Borden, Dokken), Robert Crane (Ratt, Black Star Riders), Mike Dupke (W.A.S.P., John Mellencamp), David “Rock” Feinstein (Elf, The Rods), Constantine Maroulis (American Idol, Rock Of Ages), Tanya O’ Callahan, Carl Restivo (Tom Morello’s Nightwatchman, Street Sweeper Social Club, Perry Farrell’s Satellite Party, Rihanna), Joe Retta (Sweet, Heaven & Earth), Joey Scott (Lizzy Borden), Marten Andersson (Steel Heart, Lizzy Borden), Patrick Stone (Budderside), Michael Thomas (Brand New Machine, Faster Pussycat, Snoop Dogg), and Ricky Warwick (Thin Lizzy, Black Star Riders, The Almighty) can be seen below.

Dio Disciples (Oni Logan, Tim Ripper Owens, Simon Wright, Craig Goldy, Scott Warren and Bjorn Englen) performed a full set of classic Dio and Dio/ Black Sabbath songs.

Videos courtesy of Jessica Chase, Metal Horns Social Media Marketing.

Additional performances featured Beastö Blancö (featuring Chuck Garric and Calico Cooper, daughter of rock icon Alice Cooper), Classless Act (featuring guitar god Slash's son, London Hudson), One More From The Road (Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band) and Railgun.

The Ride For Ronnie raised awareness and funds for cancer prevention and research for a cure. Participating motorcyclists rode from Harley-Davidson of Glendale to Los Encinos Park in Encino for the afternoon concert that was hosted by radio and television personality Eddie Trunk.