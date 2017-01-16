STEVEN TYLER And Craig Jackson’s Barrett-Jackson To Auction Rare Hennessey Venom GT Spyder; 46th Annual Auction To Raise Funds For Veterans, Kids And Medical Research

Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, will help raise funds for charities supporting US veterans, children and medical research during the 46th Annual Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction, to be held January 14th - 22nd at WestWorld of Scottsdale in Arizona. Among the most anticipated vehicles crossing the block for charity is Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Steven Tyler’s 2012 Hennessey Venom GT Spyder (Lot #3003), with 100 percent of the hammer price benefiting Janie’s Fund.

“To date, Barrett-Jackson has helped raise in excess of $91 million for charity,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “But almost as important as the funds we help raise is the awareness we bring to the organizations that are bringing so much good to our communities. Giving these amazing charities a chance to tell their story on live, international TV inspires all of us. We’re grateful to be a part of such a powerful movement for good, and look forward to the goodwill that will come from the sale of our charity vehicles in Scottsdale.”

Celebrity personalities including Steven Tyler, lead singer of Aerosmith and former judge on American Idol, will be onstage Friday, January 20th, to help sell his 2012 Hennessey Venom GT Spyder (Lot #3003). Offered from his personal collection, this Venom GT is five of 12 created and the first of the Spyder convertibles. This 7.0-liter V8 mid-engine, rear-wheel drive supercar produces 1,244 horsepower that sprints from 0-60 mph in 2.7 seconds and 0-200 mph in 14.5 seconds. One hundred percent of the hammer price will benefit Janie’s Fund, which is dedicated to providing resources to help abused girls.

(Photos - Business Wire)