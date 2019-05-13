STEVEN TYLER And MARILYN MANSON Make Guest Appearances At HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES Los Angeles Show (Video)

The Hollywood Vampires - featuring rock 'n' roll royalty Joe Perry, Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp, and shock rock icon Alice Cooper - are on a short tour this May. They performed at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on May 11th and during the show they were joined by Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler and second-generation shockster, Marilyn Manson. Tyler guested on "Train Kept A Rollin'" and Manson joined Cooper on vocals for "I'm Eighteen". Check out the fan-filmed video below.

Tour dates:

May

14 - The Fillmore - Denver, CO

16 - Sandia Casino - Albuquerque, NM

17 - Talking Stick Casino - Scottsdale, AZ

18 - Fantasy Springs Casino - Indio, CA

The Hollywood Vampires return with new music in the form of their explosive second album, Rise, which will be released June 21st via earMUSIC. Find preorders here.

Seconds into the opening track "I Want My Now," it's clear this supergroup has created something special. The chemistry between the individuals is unmistakable when they come together on stage or in the recording studio. Forget the individual reputations of the star-studded lineup. Rise features some of the purest, most unapologetic, and most enjoyable rock 'n' roll of the year — made by masters of the craft and true fans of the form.

Unlike their 2015 debut record, the new album Rise, produced by Tommy Henriksen and the band, consists mainly of original material written by the band. However, in the spirit of the Vampires' original mission, there are three covers of songs originally written and recorded by some fellow rockers who died far too young: an intimate and intense version of David Bowie's "Heroes," beautifully performed by Johnny Depp; the late Jim Carroll Band's "People Who Died"; and Johnny Thunders' "You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory," sung by Joe Perry.

Raucous rock anthems like "The Boogieman Surprise" and first single "Who's Laughing Now" capture the natural, raw, and celebratory attitude that The Hollywood Vampires displayed in their rowdy shows around the world. However, the album shows off their range as well with tracks like "We Gotta Rise" — a tongue-in-cheek politics song in the tradition of Cooper's "Elected" — to the psychedelic gothic epic of "Mr. Spider."

"Rise is not only a totally different animal than the first Vampires album, it is unique to anything I've ever been a part of," says Cooper. "I approached it very differently than I usually do when working on an album. Each of us; Joe, Johnny, Tommy, and myself have written songs on this album. What is different though is that I didn't try to change any songs to be more 'Alice-like.' Because each of us has different influences, the sound of this album is very cool. I think that with this album, we are establishing what the Vampires' sound really is, whereas with the first album, we were more tipping our hats to our fallen rock 'n' roll brothers."

Perry says, "Rise came from pure creative energy, which is just like playing live with the Vampires. The record showcases everyone doing what they do best without anyone looking over our shoulders. There was no pressure or deadlines, allowing us to write and record an album that is one of the freest and most honest sounding records I've been part of. I can't wait to perform some of these tunes live for our fans."

Tracklisting:

“I Want My Now”

“Good People Are Hard To Find”

“Who’s Laughing Now”

“How The Glass Fell”

“The Boogieman Surprise”

“Welcome To Bushwackers” (feat. Jeff Beck and John Waters)

“The Wrong Bandage”

“You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory”

“Git From Round Me”

“Heroes”

“A Pitiful Beauty”

“New Threat”

“Mr. Spider”

“We Gotta Rise”

“People Who Died”

“Congratulations”

“Who’s Laughing Now”: