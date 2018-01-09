STEVEN TYLER Announces Grammy Viewing Party In Support Of Janie's Fund

Steven Tyler will be joining in on the Grammy festivities this year, teaming up with Live Nation to hold the inaugural Janie’s Fund gala and Grammy Awards viewing party, reports Billboard.

The event will include dinner, a live auction, the awards show telecast and a performance by Tyler and his Nashville-based band, Loving Mary.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Janie’s Fund, Tyler’s charitable initiative in partnership with national family services nonprofit Youth Villages, which aims to help girls heal after suffering abuse and neglect. The initiative is named after Aerosmith's hit song “Janie’s Got A Gun”.

“This gala is more than a night out, it’s a break on through to the other side for these girls whose lives have been stunted,” Tyler said in a statement. “It’s an opportunity to learn of the valuable work we will be doing to get them there. It’s time to bring the awareness out of the darkness and into the light for these girls, for all to see.”

Read more at Billboard.com.

(Photo - Janie's Fund