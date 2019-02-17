STEVEN TYLER Cancels Florida Strawberry Festival Appearance

According to Fox 13, Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler has canceled his upcoming show at the Florida Strawberry Festival, organizers announced yesterday.

The festival's Facebook page made the announcement, saying Steven Tyler and the Loving Mary Band will no longer perform on March 3.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Steven Tyler and the Loving Mary Band will no longer be able to perform at the upcoming Strawberry Festival," a band representative said in a statement.

The Florida Strawberry Festival is an 11-day community event celebrating the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County. Each year, over 500,000 visitors enjoy the festival’s headline entertainment, youth livestock shows, rides, exhibits of commerce and, of course, its strawberry shortcake.