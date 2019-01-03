STEVEN TYLER Joins Forces With MICK FLEETWOOD For Janie’s Fund Benefit In Hawaii Tonight

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler and Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood, with the Loving Mary Band, will perform a benefit concert for Janie’s Fund at Fleetwood’s On Front Street in Lahaina (West Maui, Maui County, Hawaii) tonight, Thursday, January 3rd.

"Janie’s Fund is a program near and dear to Fleetwood’s on Front St., initiated by our good friend Steven Tyler. Help bring hope and healing for many of our country’s most vulnerable girls who have suffered the trauma of abuse and neglect."

Find more information about Janie’s Fund here.

Ticket information:

VIP Booth Table + Meet & Greet with Steven Tyler & Mick Fleetwood: $1,500

Reserved booth table based on date of purchase with Meet & Greet included, tables may be shared based on party size. Maximum 5-6 guests, parties of 1-4 will be shared.

Front Row: $1,000 (Reserved Front Row Seat based on date of purchase)

Seated: $750 (Reserved seat based on date of purchase)

General Admission/Standing Room: $500 (Limited lounge & bar seating first come first serve, no reserved seating)

Meet & Greet Add-On with Steven Tyler & Mick Fleetwood: $750 (Intimate & private setting)

Find additional ticket information here.