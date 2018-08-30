STEVEN TYLER & NUNO BETTENCOURT Join Forces For Song On Upcoming Muscle Shoals Sound Tribute Album; Video Trailer
August 30, 2018, 14 minutes ago
Billboard is exclusively reporting that Muscle Shoals... Small Town, Big Sound - a compilation album in tribute to Alabama’s Muscle Shoals Sound Studio - will be released on September 28th via BMG.
Proceeds from sales of the album will benefit the Grammy Foundation and the Muscle Shoals Music Foundation. “Brown Sugar” by Steven Tyler & Nuno Bettencourt will be available for instant download upon pre-ordering the album, starting August 31st.
Learn more about the album at Billboard.
Tracklisting:
"The Road Of Love" - Keb’ Mo’
"I’d Rather Go Blind" - Grace Potter
"Brown Sugar" - Steven Tyler & Nuno Bettencourt
"Gotta Serve Somebody" - Jamey Johnson, Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton & Lee Ann Womack
"Steal Away" - Eli “Paperboy” Reed
"Snatching It Back" - Kid Rock
"I’ll Take You There" - Aloe Blacc
"Cry Like A Rainy Day" - Michael McDonald
"True Love" - Vince Gill & Wendy Moten
"Come And Go Blues" - Alison Krauss
"Respect Yourself "- Mike Farris with The Blind Boys of Alabama
"Wild Horses" - Alan Jackson
"Mustang Sally" - Brently Stephen Smith of Shinedown
"We’ve Got Tonight" - Chord Overstreet
"Giving It Up For Your Love" - Tom Johnston & Delbert McClinton
"I Ain’t Easy To Love" - Candi Staton with Jason Isbell & John Paul White
Trailer: