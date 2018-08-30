STEVEN TYLER & NUNO BETTENCOURT Join Forces For Song On Upcoming Muscle Shoals Sound Tribute Album; Video Trailer

Billboard is exclusively reporting that Muscle Shoals... Small Town, Big Sound - a compilation album in tribute to Alabama’s Muscle Shoals Sound Studio - will be released on September 28th via BMG.

Proceeds from sales of the album will benefit the Grammy Foundation and the Muscle Shoals Music Foundation. “Brown Sugar” by Steven Tyler & Nuno Bettencourt will be available for instant download upon pre-ordering the album, starting August 31st.

Learn more about the album at Billboard.

Tracklisting:

"The Road Of Love" - Keb’ Mo’

"I’d Rather Go Blind" - Grace Potter

"Brown Sugar" - Steven Tyler & Nuno Bettencourt

"Gotta Serve Somebody" - Jamey Johnson, Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton & Lee Ann Womack

"Steal Away" - Eli “Paperboy” Reed

"Snatching It Back" - Kid Rock

"I’ll Take You There" - Aloe Blacc

"Cry Like A Rainy Day" - Michael McDonald

"True Love" - Vince Gill & Wendy Moten

"Come And Go Blues" - Alison Krauss

"Respect Yourself "- Mike Farris with The Blind Boys of Alabama

"Wild Horses" - Alan Jackson

"Mustang Sally" - Brently Stephen Smith of Shinedown

"We’ve Got Tonight" - Chord Overstreet

"Giving It Up For Your Love" - Tom Johnston & Delbert McClinton

"I Ain’t Easy To Love" - Candi Staton with Jason Isbell & John Paul White

Trailer: