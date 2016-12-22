STEVEN TYLER On The Future Of AEROSMITH - “Farewell? I’m Not Sure, But Truth Is, Who Knows How Long We’ll Be Touring As The Original Band?”

In a new interview with Billboard, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler discusses the honor of receiving the United Nations Humanitarian Award for his work with the non-profit organization Janie’s Fund, which helps young women who are victims of abuse.

He also looks ahead to 2017, which includes more touring with Aerosmith. While some reports suggest the band may retire, Tyler has a different take.

“The European tour is booked, locked and cocked and that’s ready for next summer. And then we’re coming back and we’re doing the rest of the world,” he says. “Farewell? I’m not sure, but truth is, who knows how long we’ll be touring as the original band? I don’t think that needs to be said, I think that we’re all freak of natures and Joe and I were talking on the phone yesterday and he said to me, ‘We have no right being as healthy as we are after what we’ve been through.’ Whether it’s through the abuses of being on tour for 40 years or the abuses of substances or the abuses of life on life’s terms, there’s been a lot of abuse. But we’re both looking pretty damn good for what’s going on.”

Time away from the band, he says, is not necessarily a bad thing. “Aerosmith is something else you’ll never see again. We all love each other, five of us are still alive, every one of us is still playing better than ever - and I’m not just saying that because we just came off a South American tour. Yes, we have ups and downs. But one of the things I’m learning in life is that being away from each other is sometimes the healthiest thing we can do. You know? I dare to say that being away from each other may have saved a few marriages on this planet,” he says.

“The one thing that’s never failed is that when we get back together to rehearse the love is there again and I’ve been closer to Joe now in the last three weeks, in the last two months than I think of in our whole career - short of when we started,” he explains. “But I think we see eye-to-eye on why we got together as a band and what the power of our music does for ourselves first and the rest of the world afterwards.”

Tour dates:

May

17 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Hayarkon Park

20 - Batumi, Georgia - Black Sea Arena

23 - Moscow, Russia - Olympiski

26 - Munich, Germany - Konigsplatz

30 - Berlin, Germany - Waldbuhne

June

2 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

5 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

8 - Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

11 - Donington, UK - Download Festival

14 - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena

17 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

20 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

23 - Florence, Italy - Firenze Rocks Festival

26 - Lisbon, Portugal - Meo Arena

29 - Madrid, Spain - Rivas Auditorio Miguel Rios

July

2 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest Barcelona

5 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

(Photo - Zack Whitford Photography)