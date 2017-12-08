STEVEN TYLER Opens Janie's House Shelter In Atlanta; Video

Steven Tyler was on hand last Wednesday at the opening ceremonty for the first Janie's House shelter, in Atlanta, GA. The shelter is an extension of Tyler's philanthropic initiative Janie’s Fund, a charity to benefit abused and neglected girls. A video from TMZ can be seen below:

Janie’s Fund was created by Tyler in partnership with national nonprofit Youth Villages. Janie’s Fund provides proven ways to address the trauma of sexual and physical abuse in children and through the help of Tyler, have been able to expand these services to help more girls.

Tyler posted the following last night via social media: