STEVEN TYLER Talks Playing With AEROSMITH For Over 40 Years – “It’s Kind Of Like Living In Your Yearbook”

Aerosmith has posted two new videos promoting their upcoming European AeroVerderci Baby! European Tour. The first video features Steven Tyler talking about playing with the band for over 40 years.

In the second video, Joe Perry talks how Aerosmith keeps getting better and better saying “The songs seemed to have carried the day over the years.”

For more than 45 years, Aerosmith has been the quintessential rock & roll band, becoming one of the most influential and loved groups in the world, due to their mass appeal, unforgettable songs and groundbreaking live shows.

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees, selling over 100 million albums, winning countless awards (including four Grammy Awards, eight American Music Awards, six Billboard Awards, and 12 MTV Awards), Aerosmith are beloved worldwide. Over the past 45 years, the members of Aerosmith - Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Joey Kramer, Tom Hamilton and Brad Whitford - have earned an incredible 95 gold, platinum and multi-platinum certifications from the RIAA for the group's albums, singles, and videos (the biggest ever tally for a US act).

Throughout their career, Aerosmith have been at the forefront of the rock world. From early hits such as “Dream On”, “Sweet Emotion”, “Toys In The Attic” and “Back In The Saddle”, through to the genre defining “Walk This Way” (Aerosmith featuring Run DMC), through to massive global hits such as “Janie’s Got A Gun”, “Cryin’”, “Dude Looks Like A Lady”, “Love In An Elevator” and “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing”, Aerosmith are unquestionably one of the ‘must-see’ bands in the world.

Joe Perry: “It’s been 3 years since we have been on tour in Europe and I can speak for my brothers that we can’t wait to get over there and take it up a few notches. Last tour in South America we were running on all cylinders and I can see no reason to let up now."

Steven Tyler: "Aerosmith just got done ripping through South America like true ambassadors of rock...The band is unstoppable right now and in Europe, we're going to keep doing what we do best... Let The Music Do The Talking...Living On The Edge, and living to rock another day."

Aerosmith have just completed a series of sold-out shows in South America, rocking to their die-hard fans in Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Bolivia, Brazil, Peru and Mexico. Their return to Europe is highly anticipated by fans and the band alike. As part of the Aero-Vederci Baby tour, they will also be performing at some of the biggest music festivals in the world including Sweden Rock, France’s Hellfest and the legendary Download Festival in Donington, UK.

Don’t miss this chance to see Aerosmith in Europe… It’s ‘Auf Wiedersehen’, ‘A Bientot’, ‘Hasta Pronto’… It’s Aero-Vederci Baby!

Tour dates:

May

17 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Hayarkon Park

20 - Batumi, Georgia - Black Sea Arena

23 - Moscow, Russia - Olympiski

26 - Munich, Germany - Konigsplatz

30 - Berlin, Germany - Waldbuhne

June

2 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

5 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

8 - Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

11 - Donington, UK - Download Festival

14 - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena

17 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

20 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

23 - Florence, Italy - Firenze Rocks Festival

26 - Lisbon, Portugal - Meo Arena

29 - Madrid, Spain - Rivas Auditorio Miguel Rios

July

2 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest Barcelona

5 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion