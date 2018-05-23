STEVEN TYLER - "There's A Freedom In AEROSMITH That I Enjoy"

The documentary Steven Tyler: Out On A Limb recently had its world premiere in the city it salutes, at the opening of the Nashville Film Festival on May 10th, which Nashville Mayor Richard Briely also proclaimed as Steven Tyler Day in the city. The documentary is now streaming through video-on-demand and digital HD services.

"It shows another side of me," Tyler tells the Los Angeles Times. "It shows how great this band is, shows the vibe at the Ryman and lets folks give their opinions about music. It shows this period of time in my life. I've never done a solo record, and in that, it's pretty cool."

Along with the discovery of Interstate 440, Tyler has developed a keener appreciation for what makes rock rock, and what keeps country country.

"There's a freedom in Aerosmith that I enjoy," he said. "I can write lines [from 'Walk This Way'] like 'I talked to my daddy, he say, you ain't seen nothin' / Till you're down on a muffin,' and use the filthiest words on the planet. Then we could write something [more introspective] like 'Cryin': [he starts singing] 'There was a time I was so broken-hearted….' which could be called a very country song."

Tyler was on hand for the opening of the Nashville Film Festival on May 10th; check out the short interview clip from the red carpet.

Tyler, along with Nashville's Loving Mary Band, have announced dates for North America and Europe this summer. The tour is set to launch on June 12th at Artwork Amphitheater in Lewiston, NY, and will conclude on August 7th at O2 Forum Kentish Town in London, England. Tickets on sale now.

Tour dates:

June

12 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater

18 - New York, NY - SummerStage in Central Park

21 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

24 - Bethlehem, PA - Sands Bethlehem Event Center

27 - Detroit, MI - MotorCity Casino Hotel

30 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Live

July

7 - Naperville, IL - Exchange Club of Naperville’s Ribfest

11 - Calgary, AB - Cowboys Stampede Tent

15 - Sion, Switzerland - Sion Sous Les Etoiles Festival

18 - Trieste, Italy - Trieste Piazza Unita D’Italia

24 - Barolo, Italy - Collisioni Festival, Piazza Colbert

27 - Rome, Italy - Rome Cavea

30 - Madrid, Spain - Teatro Real

August

2 - Marbella, Spain - Starlite Festival

7 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town