STEVEN TYLER To Perform For One Night Only On Maui; Video Trailer Streaming

Steven Tyler will be performing a concert on Maui in December, reports Hawaii News Now. The Aerosmith frontman will perform at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, December 27th with his touring band the Loving Mary Band.

Tickets go on sale to MACC members on October 20th, and to the general public on October 27th. Prices start at $65 and can be purchased at the MACC box office, by phone at (808) 242-7469 or online.

Watch a concert preview below:

Viva Las Aerosmith! The Bad Boys from Boston will be heading to Sin City. Starting April 6th, 2019 the band will kick off their 18-date residency at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM. For VIP info and ticket options, head here. A video trailer can be found below.

Dates include:

April 6, 8, 11, 13, 16, 18, 21, 23, 26

June 19, 22, 24, 27, 29

July 2, 4, 7, 9

Aerosmith VIP Experiences will be available as an upgrade to any ticket. VIP experiences may include a Meet & Greet with band members, exclusive Backstage Tour and access to the Aerosmith Memorabilia Exhibit. Click here for more details.