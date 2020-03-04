STEVEN TYLER - "You Didn't Tell Me I Had Your F@#king Panties On My Head"; AEROSMITH's Backstage Shenanigans (Video)

Aerosmith have released the video below from their Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency, featuring backstage shenanigans with Steven Tyler, Brad Whitford and Joe Perry.

"Sin City! We started off 2020 by letting the music do the talking!," states a recent message from Aerosmith, introducing this Winter 2020 recap video:

Aerosmith return to Las Vegas for another run, beginning May 20. For tickets, VIP packages and more visit Aerosmith.com/tour.